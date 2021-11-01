Without Dak Prescott, Cowboys beat Vikings away

The quarterback Cooper rushReplacing injured starter Dak Prescott, he threw for two touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Minnesota Vikings 16-20 on the road.

With his victory the Cowboys improved their record to 6-1 so far this season and controls the Eastern Division of the National Conference.

Rush completed 24 of 40 passes for a total of 325 yards through the air, with two touchdown passes and one interception.

END OF THE MATCH | DALLAS 20-16 MINNESOTA

LAST QUARTER | COWBOYS TOUCHDOWN! Dallas is nearing victory.

LAST QUARTER | Xavier Woods recovers the ball for the Vikings.

THIRD FOURTH | Great pass from Cooper Rush for the Dallas TD.

HALF TIME | Dallas Cowboys 3-10 Minnesota Vikings

SECOND FOURTH | They play it fourth time and Cousins ​​finds Adam Thielen for first and ten!

SECOND FOURTH | Cooper Rush is INTERCEPTED!

FIRST QUARTER | TOUCHDOWN OF MINNESOTA! Adam Thielen with the reception.

6:15 PM | Start the game!

6:00 PM | Everything ready for the start of the game in Minnesota. The Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 8.

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a decision on the availability of their quarterback Dak prescott for this afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to a source close to the team, the decision “We will take it almost at the last minute”.

Prescott is listed as questionable due to a calf strain he suffered on the touchdown pass that gave the win against the New England Patriots on October 17.

It may interest you: Chiefs star offends his fans and apologizes



Decision on Prescott will be made minutes before the start of the game. A meeting that would confirm, if there are still doubts, the great moment that the Dallas team is experiencing.



The good step of the Cowboys

With a Dak Prescott who has played as expected given the conditions of his new contract, the Dallas Cowboys have five games won and one loss.

The only fall they suffered in week 1 against Tampa Bay, and even that game they were very close to winning it.

The instability of the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have had a tough schedule and have a record of 3-3. That has not questioned their capabilities, but it has set off some alarms, as they have fallen short of demanding teams.

It may interest you: In overtime, the Titans beat the Colts



Against the Cowboys it will be a great test that could secure them in second place in the North of the National, just behind the Green Bay Packers.

Follow the live coverage of this match, at 6:20 PM through this very site.