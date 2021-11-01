“Will you sell me this pen?”: The original Wolf of Wall Street technique to beat anyone

Belfort inspired the iconic film by Martin Scorsese “The Wolf of Wall Street” (The wolf of Wall Street): Today he is dedicated to giving lectures and exclusive talks where he shares the most hidden secrets of his economic success .

WHO IS JORDAN BELFORT

Belfort decided to found his own company in the 1990s, Stratton Oakmont, through which he sold shares for pennies promising astronomical profits.

Jordan Belfort is the white-collar con man on whose story Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed film “The Wolf of Wall Street” was based. (The Wolf of Wall Street): a wall street broker who became a millionaire at age 26 and eventually He was sent to prison for manipulation of the stock market and money laundering, among other charges .

He was imprisoned for only 22 months but the justice ordered him to compensate his clients for a total of US $ 110.4 million . However, as of today, Belfort He only returned $ 10.4 million and no one seems interested in claiming the rest of the money from him.

During his incarceration, he met Tommy chong, a militant actor in the legalization of marijuana in the United States, who convinced him to tell his story: this is how The Wolf of Wall Street was born, his autobiography that gave rise to the film of the same name .

Between 2009 and 2013, Belfort He earned about US $ 2 million from the sale of his books and another US $ 24 thousand from the conferences he gave and continues to give. . Attending one of his talks costs around u $ s 500 per person, and His method is based on a mix of behavioral psychology, persuasion strategies, and neuroscience applied to sales. .

THE “SELL ME THIS PENCIL” TRICK

At one of his lectures, a man in the audience told Jordan “Sell me this pen”, referring to the famous scene from Scorsese’s film where one of Belfort’s friends claims that he can sell anything, to which Belfot (Leonardo Dicaprio) replies: “sell me this pen.” .

Hearing the question, laughing, Belfort He said: “The idea of ​​selling me is pen ‘ is a test you give a salesperson to find out if they really understand what sales are about . If you ask someone who is not a professional salesperson, who does not have the instinct, they will start trying to sell you the pen. That is to say, they will tell you that the pen is the best, it has the best price, etc “.

Then, after proving that this is the error, continued: “ The thing is, the only rational thing one can do when asked to sell a pen is to start asking that person questions. . For example, since when have you been looking for a pen? ‘What kinds of pens did you use in the past?’ How much money do you spend on pens? ‘”

“The key to selling is discovering what your client’s needs are, for that you have to ask questions” , concluded the millionaire. That is the ultimate selling trick. clearly not just pens, but anything .

EL LOBO DE WALL STREET (THE WOLF OF WALL STREET) – MARTIN SCORSESE, 2013

Based on the real life of Jordan Belfort, follows the story from its beginnings, when Belfort, played in this case by Leonardo Dicaprio, was only 24 years old. Young and ambitious, his penchant for money led him to become a prominent Wall Street broker and, eventually, a director of the Stratton Oakmont stock investment firm. .

Willing to destroy everything in his path to succeed, at the cost of dealing junk bonds and defrauding numerous investors , Belfort soon becomes a machine to make money, and also to spend it. His life of excess culminated in a police investigation and a sad end.

Duration: 3 hours

IMDB rating: 8.2, top rated movies # 141