Will Smith confesses that he thought about committing suicide 10.30.2021 20:34 h. 1/ 8 Will Smith confesses that he thought about committing suicide Will Smith has admitted to contemplating suicide while recording a YouTube series about weightloss. "This started as a journey to get me in the best shape of my life," the actor said in the trailer for Best Shape of My Life, in which it is proposed to lose 20 kilos in 20 weeks. "When I started this program, I thought I was putting myself in the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else," he said. "I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself. That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide", confessed the actor.