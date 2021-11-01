Why you should see her again

Fear and loathing in Las Vegas it has become a cult movie two decades later. The Johnny Depp movie, vilified by critics and embraced by viewers, is now on Netflix and deserves another shot. With Raoul Duke, Johnny Depp’s character in Terry Gilliam’s film Fear and loathing in Las Vegas, which adapts the homonymous book by the journalist and writer Hunter S. Thompson, it is undeniable that you have to make a leap of faith. Either you accept that perennial mouthpiece traveling from one corner of the Johnny Depp character to another like an infinite pendulum across the film, omnipresent in time and space, or you are lost. In the original version, the mouthpiece sometimes makes it difficult for the character to speak (which is not the case in the version dubbed into Spanish), although it undoubtedly contributes to the sensation of psychotropic journey that Gilliam proposes. Or do you embrace the exaggeration proposed by this bromance hallucinogenic that celebrates the death of the American dream or you stay out. It is not a movie of middle terms: either you are #teamboquilla or you are #teamaotracosamariposa. That is the toll you have to pay to enjoy this cult film – because two decades after its release it is undeniable that viewers have turned it into a cult film, with two editions of Criterion on the shelves – which now reaches the Netflix catalog.

Getty Images

Once you accept the perpetual mouthpiece, you head into a fascinating movie that is about nothing. Yes, that Raoul Duke, as in the Thompson report, arrives in Las Vegas to cover the Mint 400 and incidentally that convention of prosecutors, but really, like Seinfeld, is a play about nothing in particular (the plot is this: Duke and his lawyer Dr. Gonzo (Benicio del Toro) get into trouble, cause the most absolute chaos and then return to their hotel room). “An addict may well learn to deal with things like seeing his dead grandmother crawl up his leg with a knife in her mouth, but no one should be asked to embark on such a journey,” Duke says at one point in the film. . What it proposes Fear and loathing in Las Vegas is that you take that trip while Depp talks and talks with his hypnotic mouthpiece.

Now, I’m also telling you that that tilt-and-turn mouthpiece only works on Johnny Depp’s mouth. John Cusack, Dan Akroyd, John Malkovich, Jack Nicholson were strong candidates to play Duke at one point or another in the film’s development process, but they would not have made it out of the mouthpiece detail unscathed. Not even Nicholson. In fact, Depp, whom Thompson himself shaved his head as if he were a minor character in Shaun the Sheep, was the only option to sink his teeth into. And without a mouthpiece, the character didn’t quite work. And if not, let them tell Bill Murray, who was the first to take to the movies Fear and loathing in Las Vegas twenty years before in Where the buffalo roam… without nozzle (it is not on any platform, so you will have to pull another means to check if we are correct in our evaluation thompsonian). By the way, as we are, when Depp accepted the role of Thompson, Murray called him to warn him that if he wasn’t careful he would be playing the same character for the rest of his career. His next choice had to be something totally different. And so it was in the short term: The ninth door, The face of terror, Sleepy hollow…, but it is undeniable that his Jack Sparrow is Raoul Duke with a pirate coat.

Johnny Depp spent months living with Hunter S. Thompson to shape his character: his way of speaking, his way of moving, but, above all, his way of thinking. The two became great friends, to the point that Depp ended up being responsible for scattering his ashes with a cannon (which he paid for out of pocket). Depp’s Thompson lookalike Raoul Duke had the full and absolute approval of the writer. The most curious thing is that the scene in which Depp shows that he understands the character and that he has mimicked Thompson is not in any of those psychotropic trips, but in the North Star cafe, when Duke is forced to make a moral decision, sober – or reasonably sober. The staring game between Gonzo, Duke and the waitress (Ellen Barkin) is subtle, delicate. It is the most important scene in the whole movie. The two characters have almost crossed a thin red line and Gonzo crosses it. In the cafeteria the character of Johnny Depp has to decide if he is a human being or an animal like Gonzo. It’s a small scene, but without it the movie doesn’t make any sense.

Depp and Benicio del Toro got killed during filming. But, against all odds, the tension between the two actors works. Each one has a different way of approaching his character’s spiral of self-destruction, they seem the same, but they are different points of madness. Depp, however, spent the entire shoot visibly angry with Del Toro’s way of working and approaching the character. “[Depp] I was always asking: but what is Benicio doing now? There came a time when I said: This is what we will do: first we will shoot Benicio’s plans, so you can see what he is doing, and Johnny said: No. I want to go first. I know exactly what I’m doing and I don’t give a shit what I’m doing“Terry Gilliam recalled in an interview when the film turned twenty.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io