Why Tom Cruise Hates Brad Pitt To Death

Hollywood It encompasses hundreds of edges, with all the charm that this industry provokes in all latitudes of the planet, from decades of generation of successes and especially from celebrities who transcended borders and entered the collective unconscious.

Of course, the transcendence of the films also implies a silent battle between actors and actresses, between celebrities who cannot hide their ambitions and vile moves are destined, driven by the influence of the ego, of vanity.

In a similar line they navigate Tom cruise and Brad Pitt, two of the most beautiful men in the world, who have conquered billions of hearts and who achieved ecumenical recognition for their incredible careers.

Something beats between them, something that is far from harmony. The dark-haired man and the blond man exude hatred from one corner to the other, they repel each other. Why? What happened between the gallants? It all goes back many, many years, when both of them were surfing the crest of the wave.

Tom and Brad they were summoned to star in the film Interview with the Vampire. They say that during the filming they collided, sparks were drawn, they could not get along because of their personalities, because of their behaviors and the bond could never be rebuilt.

The ex of Angelina Jolie He gave some clues when he declared: “Tom and I walked in different directions. There came a point during filming where I started to really resent him. He is from the North Pole, I am from the South. There was an underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. “

Some sources described that Tom He gave him a hostile treatment, probably driven by the threat posed by an incipient Brad, who broke into the industry with great force and could argue with him the role of a man of talent and beauty.

Despite that grudge, which was never healed, many other celebrities speak highly of Cruise, as the case of Dakota Fanning, who explained that since he was eleven years old, he receives a gift from Tom. As well as Zac efron He confessed that Nicole Kidmann’s ex sheltered him at home and patiently taught him to ride a motorcycle in order to solve a role.