Why has Checo Pérez improved his results? Horner gives the key

After a difficult first part in the 2021 season of the Formula 1, the situation of the Mexican driver Sergio Pérez has taken a 180 degree turn and now he is beginning to reap the budgeted results when he signed with a competing team such as Red bull.

About, Christian horner, head of the Austrian team, gave his point of view on What has been the key of the transformation of Czech Pérez, who comes from adding his fourth podium after finishing third in the United States Grand Prix.

“I think it’s trust. He had been doing it in the last races. In Monza it was strong, in Sochi it was strong, should have been on the podium in both races, “Horner told Motorsport.

Czech, who at the moment marches in the fourth position of the drivers’ championship, comes from doing a great job in the Circuit of the Americas, where he overcame near dehydration to be in the top three.

“He was strong in Istanbul And it’s been at that rate all weekend (in America) so i think it’s just trust. We need it delivered at this time of year, “he added.

Now in the Grand Prix of Mexico to be held next week at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, you will have the opportunity to be the first national rider to get on the podium in our country.

“I think we are working to find a setting that works for him and managing to optimize the car a little more around its style, “said Horner.