Who has your number saved? This is the WhatsApp trick to know who has you as a contact – El Sol de Puebla

It recently emerged in the networks a “trick” whereby users of Whastapp they can know who has their phone number and it is that since its inception, the application of Messenger service has innovated to the point that a user can know who and when read your message.

With these updates, the application of Messenger service seeks to give its users the comforts in using their services and one of them is to know who has your number registered in their contact list because for some this is a security issue.

In order to know this information you must go to the broadcast lists and once inside you must send a message or file to several contacts, without creating a group chat and sending it individually.

It should be noted that you message It will not be sent to contacts that do not have you added, with which you can verify who has added your number in its cell phone.

The number of contacts that a distribution list can have is 256, in case of not having a list, in system Android you must go to the three points in the upper right and select “New broadcast”, while in system ios you must go to the upper left, enter “Mailing lists” and at the bottom press “New list”.

Once inside you must select the contacts To those who want to send this message in a personal way, but without the need to make it contact in contact.

On how to confirm who received your communication, you should go to message sent, keep it pressed and select “Info”, to later be able to know who received and even who read your message.

Finally, if you want to undo the sending of this message from WhatsApp In any of your contacts, what you should do is go to the personal chat of each one, and later, if it has not been read, press the delete option for all.