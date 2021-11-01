When and where is the ‘Checo’ Pérez event?

The Grand Prix of Mexico of the Formula 1 is the following On the weekend of November 5 to 7, however, the “Big Top” will be present in Mexico City from before.

And it is that, Red bull took advantage of the “fever” of the Mexicans for ‘Czech’ Pérez to organize the ‘Show Run’ event and thus bring the Aztec pilot closer to his compatriots.

The event will be on Wednesday, November 3 in Paseo de la Reforma and it will be totally free for the general public. There will be multiple types of shows, starting at 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

Everything there is to know for the Red Bull Show Run with Sergio Pérez at the wheel of the RB7 with a V8 engine on November 3 in CDMX. Paseo de la Reforma

Free event

Start 10:00 am

It is expected that Perez a taste of what he will do in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack and will run in a section of the monument of the Diana towards the Angel of Independence.

The team revealed a map of how the stands, screens and everything will be located on Wednesday.

