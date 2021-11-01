WhatsApp will stop working on 53 cell phones; here the list

As of this November 1 WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with 53 models of cell phone because your system operative.

As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with phones with Android 4.0.4 operating system and earlier versions ”, reports the instant messaging service in its Help Center.

WhatsApp it’s compatible with Android OS 4.1 and later versions; with ios 10 and later, and phones KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including devices JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

In this way, the cellular models in which the instant messaging app will stop working are:

-Ascend G740

-Ascend Mate

-Ascend D Quad XL

-Ascend D1 Quad XL

-Ascend P1 S

-Ascend D2

-Iphone 6

-iPhone 6S plus

-iPhone SE

-Lucid 2

-Optimus F7

-Optimus F5

-Optimus L3 II Dual

-Optimus L5

-Best L5 II

-Optimus L5 Dual

-Best L3 II

-Optimus L7

-Optimus L7 Dual

-Best L7 II

-Optimus F6, Enact

-Optimus F3

-Best L4 II

-Best L2 II

-Optimus Nitro HD

-Optimus 4X HD

-Optimus F3Q

-Galaxy Trend Lite

-Galaxy Trend II

-Galaxy SII

-Galaxy S3 mini

-Galaxy Xcover 2

-Galaxy Core

-Galaxy Ace 2

-Grand X Quad V987

-Grand Memo

-Alcatel

-Archos 53 Platinum

-HTC Desire 500

-Caterpillar Cat B15

-Wiko Cink Five

-Wiko Darknight

-Lenovo A820

-UMi X2

-Run F1

-THL W8

With information from López-Dóriga Digital