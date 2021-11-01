WhatsApp: These are the changes that the app will have from November 1

WhatsApp, the most important messaging platform in the world, will stop working on 53 smartphone models that, due to their age, will no longer support the following updates.

This November 1, the company will make a radical change with some cell phones, so that thousands of people will be left without this application, which has become a fundamental piece for intercommunications in the world.

How to know the version of your cell phone?

To know the version of your cell phone, you must follow the following steps:

-Enter your mobile settings

-Click on phone information (or about the phone)

-Once there, you will know which version you have. You can also check if WhatsApp has an update for your cell phone.

The 53 cell phones that will no longer have WhatsApp on November 1

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

Sony

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand memo

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

iPhone

Iphone 6

iPhone 6S plus

iPhone SE

Others

Alcatel

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

This way you will avoid running out of WhatsApp

You can check if WhatsApp has an update for your cell phone. Similarly, the application recommends changing your device for a more current model.