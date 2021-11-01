WhatsApp: These are the changes that the app will have from November 1

Arjun Sethi
WhatsApp, the most important messaging platform in the world, will stop working on 53 smartphone models that, due to their age, will no longer support the following updates.

This November 1, the company will make a radical change with some cell phones, so that thousands of people will be left without this application, which has become a fundamental piece for intercommunications in the world.

