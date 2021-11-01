WhatsApp: These are the changes that the app will have from November 1

WhatsApp, the most important messaging platform in the world, will stop working on 53 smartphone models that, due to their age, will no longer support the following updates.
This November 1, the company will make a radical change with some cell phones, so that thousands of people will be left without this application, which has become a fundamental piece for intercommunications in the world.
How to know the version of your cell phone?
To know the version of your cell phone, you must follow the following steps:
-Enter your mobile settings
-Click on phone information (or about the phone)
-Once there, you will know which version you have. You can also check if WhatsApp has an update for your cell phone.
The 53 cell phones that will no longer have WhatsApp on November 1
Samsung
Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2
LG
Lucid 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus L5
Best L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Best L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Best L7 II
Optimus F6, Enact
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Best L4 II
Best L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD
Optimus 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
Sony
ZTE V956
Grand X Quad V987
Grand memo
Huawei
Ascend G740
Ascend Mate
Ascend D Quad XL
Ascend D1 Quad XL
Ascend P1 S
Ascend D2
iPhone
Iphone 6
iPhone 6S plus
iPhone SE
Others
Alcatel
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Caterpillar Cat B15
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Lenovo A820
UMi X2
Run F1
THL W8
This way you will avoid running out of WhatsApp
You can check if WhatsApp has an update for your cell phone. Similarly, the application recommends changing your device for a more current model.