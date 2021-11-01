“WhatsApp de Meta”: next name change

Shortly we will see that when we open the messaging app, a logo of “WhatsApp from Meta” that reflects that Facebook has changed its name. WhatsApp is owned by the parent company, now called Meta, and does not depend on the Facebook social network, so the change will be reflected.

WhatsApp is reshaping the home screenNow that Facebook changes its name to Meta, the current message from “WhatsApp from Facebook” does not make sense. At the time, this notice was added to give Facebook visibility and be more transparent to the user, and now it’s time to modify it.

It is to be imagined that we will also soon see an icon of “Instagram from Meta” when opening the photography application. Currently Meta is the matrix of all companies of the multinational, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Oculus and other minor assets.

This is what the loading screen (“splash screen” in English) will look like when you open the application:

If we are interested in trying this novelty, it is already available in the WhatsApp beta program on Google Play for Android, for free. Sure your real utility is very scarce, and shortly the message of “WhatsApp from Meta” will be active for all users, so we should not be in a hurry either.

In fact, Will Cathcart himself, director of WhatsApp, had announced that they were going to adopt the new name. You think it will be useful for differentiate when the messaging platform interacts with the Facebook social network or with the general infrastructure of Meta.

Actually, the messaging service works on more profound news, such as the improved transfer of the conversation history from iPhone to Android 12, and here we talk about a simple change of a logo.

At least, when you open the chats and see the new icon of “WhatsApp from Meta” We will be clear that Facebook has adopted a new name, something that does not happen with Alphabet, the parent company where Google located its main business along with other secondary initiatives.

