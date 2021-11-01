What to eat after training: the foods we recommend

Food is the perfect complement to our physical effort, that’s why we tell you what to eat after training and the most recommended foods to replenish energy after activity.

Post-effort feeding

To promote the recovery process and obtain results from our physical training, taking care of your diet can be very helpful.

Thus, after the effort it is recommended prioritize the consumption of proteins and carbohydrates, in amounts that can vary between 0.25 grams and 0.40 grams per kilo of body weight for the former, and a maximum of 1.2 grams per kilo of body weight for the latter.

These nutrients are intended replenish glycogen stores as well as providing the necessary substrates to repair damaged structures and promote the formation of new muscle fibers.

Water intake is key to replenish fluids as well as vitamins and minerals, since many of these micronutrients behave as electrolytes and promote the hydration of the organism.

The most recommended foods to eat after training

Choosing quality food, selecting above all fresh options and avoiding ultra-processed ones is essential. So the Recommended alternatives for after training are:

Milk or yogurt with no added sugar that offer quality proteins, water, potassium and a minimum of natural sugars at the same time.

Whole grains and derivatives of these, such as whole wheat pasta, brown rice, oatmeal, or whole wheat bread, they are sources of complex carbohydrates as well as vegetable proteins.

Water is essential to accompany all kinds of preparations and to replace the fluids lost during the effort.

Fresh cheeses are quality protein sources that can be used as a substrate to repair damaged structures and create new ones.

Egg is above all, a source of protein, and that can be part of a variety of preparations.

Fruits in all its variants can be fresh to obtain a higher water content that contributes to hydration, or dried fruits that concentrate a higher proportion of hydrates.

Vegetables and greens of all types and colors, being able to be included fresh or cooked, to obtain hydrates.

Legumes and derivatives that at the same time provide complex carbohydrates and vegetable proteins, ideal for those who follow a vegan diet.

This is what you can eat after training and the most recommended foods to include in your post-effort preparations.

