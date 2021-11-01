What is psoriasis? The illness of stress and anxiety that Kim Kardashian suffers – El Sol de Hermosillo

Kim Kardashian, one of the world’s best-known models and socialites, revealed a few years ago that she suffers from a disease that many consider could affect both her personal life and her career in front of the spotlight; as she herself announced at the time, she suffers from psoriasis. Far from stopping it, this has managed to create awareness around a condition that a large part of the population could encounter at some point in their life.

The skin is the largest organ in the body, as well as one of the first lines of defense against the outside world and one of the indicators that, due to its color, spots, temperature or other factors, allows us to identify various effects on our health; taking care of it is of the utmost importance.

According to data from the Ministry of Health in Mexico, around 2.5 million Mexicans suffer from psoriasis, one of the most common skin diseases that, if treated promptly, can reduce its impact on the lives of those who suffer from it.

It is characterized by the appearance of red spots on the body that can cause itching and irritation, especially in joint areas such as the elbows and knees, but it also affects other areas such as the scalp.

Among the most common causes of psoriasis is an immune system reaction that causes the skin to regenerate at an abnormally rapid rate, causing, in addition to the well-known red spots, possible damage to nails and joints. Although it is not contagious or hereditary, this condition can be caused by genetic factors.

Although the factors that contribute to the immune system’s reaction have not yet been fully recognized, research has not ruled out that genetic factors may be as important as environmental ones. Among some of the houses that are recognized are the weather, especially the cold; skin infections, injuries, burns, insect bites, smoking, alcoholism, and exposure to certain treatments for other diseases.

Stress is also considered one of the factors that can cause the appearance of skin diseases such as psoriasis.

In many people, suffering from psoriasis can in turn be the cause of low self-esteem or depression due to insecurities about the appearance of their skin, which can extend over the years where this condition is present. Fortunately, there are treatments that allow it to be controlled, such as phototherapy, which can be used at any age, even by pregnant women.

Psoriasis can also be fought with oral treatments or applied directly to the affected areas such as creams and ointments; this will depend on the doctor evaluating its type and severity. All of these are designed to stop or reduce the abnormal growth of skin cells, but it is common for psoriasis sufferers to go through several of them before seeing conclusive results.

It is important to recognize that psoriasis can arise as a precedent for major diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease or other autoimmune responses, so treating it on time would not only improve the diagnosis for your skin but would help rule out other risks .