This same morning we heard the news that Microsoft and Sega announced a strategic alliance for the new generation. The announcement was made by Yukio Sugino himself, Sega’s president and chief operating officer, who assured that the company’s goal was none other than to advance even further in the development of its games.

The consequences of this announcement have not been long in coming, as SEGA’s shares have risen considerably in the stock market, and the company has once again become a Trending Topic on social networks. Nevertheless, there are people who are wondering what is happening with SEGA.

What is happening with SEGA? Will it be part of Microsoft?

We have the answer to these questions in the tweet that the user has published @ Wario64, which has clarified exactly what is happening with Sega and Microsoft in relation to this new agreement. First, clarifies that Microsoft will not acquire SegaIt has simply been an economic agreement in which the Japanese company has paid those from Redmond to be able to use the Azure servers.

In addition, the statement shared by sega does not mention at any time any other type of information related to Microsoft or Xbox products, so the agreement reached does not include any type of exclusivity for Xbox by the Japanese, both in terms of regarding publication as well as development. So the summary is as follows:

Microsoft will not acquire SEGA

SEGA is only paying to use Azure servers.

Xbox is not mentioned in the deal.

SEGA will not have to make or distribute any games exclusively for Xbox.

Therefore, it is quite clear that it is exactly what what’s happening with SEGA and Microsoft. Plain and simple we are faced with an agreement to exploit Azure, similar to the one the company entered into with Sony a few months ago.