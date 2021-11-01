What happens if I file my return in zeros?

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) is the main dependency where taxpayers have to justify their expenses and income throughout the year.

The Annual Declaration is one of the fiscal years that turn out to be more complicated to prepare for both individuals and legal entities (companies). If you do not do it correctly, the agency can reject it and fine you financially.

One of several ways to present this fiscal year is in zeros: this means that the taxpayer declares before the SAT that he had no income or expenses; however, not doing it correctly can lead to legal problems with the dependency.

Can I go to prison if I file my statement in zeros with the SAT?

In case you seek to circumvent the agency by presenting your fiscal year in zeros, you could be suspected of tax fraud. Likewise, having inconsistencies in your declaration could temporarily suspend your Digital Seal Certificate (CSD).

In the same way, the SAT could accuse you of falsifying information, incorrectly presented or incorrect declaration. Therefore, it is important that you be careful when submitting your annual tax year.

In recent weeks, after the approval of the Tax Miscellany 2022, all persons over 18 years of age must compulsorily file their RFC with the main objective of having greater control of taxpayers.