What exercises and how much should I do a week to live longer?

Exercise is one of the fundamental legs to face the longevity with good condition of Health, logically accompanied by a healthy balanced diet. However, it is difficult to find the right and indicated times to perform different physical routines, in order to improve our resistance, reduce weight or generate muscle mass, depending on the proposed objective.

That is why in this newspaper article we will tell you what the exercise perfect and recommended by specialists to benefit the Health due to the age of the subject, taking into account that it is sought to reach the longevity. The research on which we will be based is published in the prestigious British Journal of Sports Medicine, which was commissioned to study the link between mortality and the frequency of physical activity.

Related news

According to the study, exercise will be one of the allies at the time of reaching the longevity Because it keeps your heart strong and contributes to a healthy weight, as long as you follow up with nutrition professionals. “Compared to the recommended level, the moral hazard was lower at levels of physical activity well above the recommended target range,” the authors described.

To face the longevity with good condition of Health, it is vital to carry out at least 2 and a half hours per week of physical activity characterized by a exercise moderate intensity aerobic, thus achieving cardiovascular benefits. Therefore, the energy used during sports practice will affect the metabolism of the subject.

Photo: Pexels

Consequently, perform a exercise physical per day or developing combined practices will allow to reach an optimal longevity. Among the physical activities classified as moderate, brisk walks, bicycle rides, dances and those that are carried out in a pool but that do not meet the requirement of swimming stand out.