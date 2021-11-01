What Amaury Vergara thinks about the return of Chicharito Hernández to Chivas

(Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

It is common for footballers of international stature to return to their home clubs when their careers are in decline or to retire from professional football. Currently Javier Chicharito Hernandez militates in the MLS (Major League Soccer) with the Galaxy and on different occasions a supposed return to the whole of Guadalajara.

However, the idea did not materialize but the fans imagined the return of Hernández Balcázar to the herd. Faced with this scenario, Amaury vergara, President of the Guadalajara Sports Club, shared his opinion about what he thinks of those footballers who intend to return to Liga MX after a successful career outside the country.

Recently a video was released of a group of fans who spoke briefly with Amaury. Outside the Chivas facilities, fans of the red and black They approached the businessman to take pictures and get autographs. It was there where revealed the reasons for not signing former players of the Flock and everything lies in the economic.

“Chivas will always be the club of my life and of my heart,” Hernández said in 2020 (Photo: José María Martínez / Cuartoscuro.com)

Players’ expectations are high, so when they receive an offer from the MX League they do not contemplate it because they expect to be paid as in the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as stated by Vergara.

One of the assistants in the coexistence with the owner of the club made a joking comment to bring reinforcements to the team. “Bring (Rodolfo) Pizarro, is already giving “, to which Amaury replied:” But What if he doesn’t want to come, what? You are not even in the middle of things, but hey ”.

Under the same idea of ​​the conversation another fan mentioned the name of Chicharito asking if there are chances that he will return to the Guadalajara team. It was there that the businessman expressed his opinion on the demands made on him by prominent figures who debuted with Chivas.

Amaury Vergara spoke of Chicharito and Pizarro, revealed the reason why they do not return to Chivas (Photo: Facebook / El Chivas Siempre)

“Why do they say he wants to come? Then they want to come but they want us to pay them as if it were PSG “

The reaction of the fans was of surprise, because they did not imagine the demands of the players to return with the red and black ones. The fans of the club appreciated the words of the owner of the club and his accessibility to spend a few minutes with the fans.

The Chivas interests with him Chicharito they are not recent because shortly before the Russia World Cup 2018 the Liga MX club was interested in bringing Javier back to the club. But due to the proximity of the World Cup and the role that at that time he played with the Tri, Hernández rejected the offer.

In 2020 when his signing as a new player of Los Angeles Galaxy. In a press conference he spoke about the opportunity he had to return to the Flock and the love he has for the red and white shirt.

In 2020 when his signing as a new Los Angeles Galaxy player was presented (Photo: Twitter / @ LAGalaxy)

“I couldn’t play in another league that didn’t start shortly before the summer. Chivas it will always be the club of my life and my heartThey have only looked for me once, it was before the World Cup in Russia, but the truth is I told them that I wanted to stay in Europe because the World Cup was coming ”, he confessed at the time.

Now the panorama for Chicharito completely different march, because it stopped being summoned with the Mexican Selection. For a time lived a bad streak in MLS Well, he could not have the desired annotations.

In the current season he managed to regain his quality as a club scorer but he is still not called by him Tata Martino to play with him Tri.

KEEP READING:

Rafa Márquez will be the new sportscaster for TUDN

Roberto Alvarado’s play with Cruz Azul that ended in the first goal of the young classic

Cruz Azul vs América: the controversial lack of Aguilera that caused the victory penalty for La Maquina