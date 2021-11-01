Volvo 🚘 asks its collaborators in Mexico to evaluate the company

Volvo Mexico received the Factor Wellbeing company distinction, for promoting the well-being of its employees.

Volvo asks its collaborators to evaluate the corporate quarterly, to implement measures that improve their well-being.

In an industry traditionally dominated by men, 40 percent of positions are currently held by women, explained Raymundo Cavazos, CEO of the automaker in Mexico.

Teamwork and the interest that each member of Volvo Cars Mexico has a balance in their life are the keys to the success of the corporate, which constantly carries out internal and external evaluations, while responding to comments and suggestions from its collaborators.

“A good team and that the people are very good, I have always said it, it moves mountains. In these markets where there are many variables, what has to be very solid and strong is the team and the people.

“(…) The most important thing is that we are people, that we need a comprehensive life, the social, intellectual, professional aspect, also the sports aspect, the spiritual aspect, well balanced, because having that well-established formula, the results will come ”, assured Raymundo Cavazos, general director of the carmaker in Mexico.

This company is part of the organizations recognized by the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences, of the Tecmilenio University, through the Wellbeing Factor distinctive.

Employees evaluate Volvo every quarter

Cavazos added that every three months a confidential evaluation is done and people who are not happy with any detail can express it here. The company takes the comments and suggestions and goes to work to improve the health and well-being of its employees.

“For example, right now with the pandemic we are all working in a hybrid way and at home, working time was extended and what was reported was that they asked for a greater balance and we say – this comment came out, we must work on this, we must have a balanced life, be careful with meeting times, and everything is taken care of, ”Cavazos revealed.

“We have our guidelines, but also the issue is that as Mexicans we have our flavor, we like to implement things the Mexican way and obviously they are ingredients that come to strengthen those global guidelines.

“We Mexicans like to socialize, we like to put a lot of passion into things, we are competitive, we always want to be looking for the best and those are our characteristics that complement other cultures,” said Cavazos.

Leadership is teamwork too

He added that something to which a lot of attention is paid is that the team is strong, that there is communication, that there is dialogue, discussion to solve things, being very specific, saying yes when you can and no when you can’t.

“Emphasize that here the leadership is not of a single person, we are all leaders because they are people who are very special and above all, I admire very much that they are very intelligent, very human, that they collaborate, that they work together, that they have goals, that they set very demanding goals and that they achieve it, because there is something that I love: what is said is fulfilled ”, he assured in an interview for Business Insider Mexico.

He added that another area where the company has focused efforts is on closing the gender gap.

Volvo Mézico has promoted the growth of women in managerial positions, in an industry traditionally dominated by men, which is why 40 percent of the positions are currently held by women, Cavazos explained.

Building a strong team works for Volvo

When you see or hear about a Volvo brand vehicle, we immediately associate it with quality and prestige, but not everything has been easy for the car brand.

The company has had to work very hard to achieve the standards that define it today, throughout the world, and much of this is due to the team that they have formed throughout the more than 20 years of re-entering the country, Raymundo Cavazos detailed.

“The issue of engagement was worrisome within Volvo’s corporate in Mexico, there were certain things that did not work and that we were building together.

“Much of this transformation in the brand, which has been very successful (…), is mainly due to the construction of a very strong, very disciplined team,” he says.

Thanks to the excellent team that have already made up the vision of each of its managers, Volvo Cars Mexico has given excellent results despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led the brand to impose new goals in the short, medium and long term. term.

In 2018 the company in Mexico had a growth of 37%, in 2019; 23% and in 2020, during the pandemic it fell 40%, Volvo Car de México grew 4% and for this year they have a growth of 30%.

What’s next for Volvo?

“What’s next for Volvo? The electric wave is coming, we have announced that by 2025 50% of our total sales will be of electric vehicles and by 2030 100%.

“We just launched the fully electric XE40 in September and this revolutionizes our share of electric vehicles. Currently, we had only promoted plug-in hybrids and now we have our hybrids that today represent 21 per wind of our sales, as well as 100 percent electric ”, he reported.

The brand has more than 20 distributors nationwide and according to Cavazos, it has registered excellent results in security, technology and online sales.

NOW READ: Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO: “Going 100% electric by 2030 is very bold”

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Volvo to establish 6-month paternity leave for all staff globally as part of efforts to close the gender gap

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Youtube

NOW GO: