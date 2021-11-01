VOICE OF LEGEND: The strong advice that Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent to Kylian Mbappé to reach the throne after the time of Messi and Cristiano

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels sympathy and liking for the football of Kylian Mbappé, whom he has come to meet at some events in Paris. However, it seems to him that the world champion still has much more to give. And to achieve this, you need to break comfort, get out of comfort, and fight in places where you are provoked, where you are told that you are not the best.

ZLATAN’S COUNCIL TO KYLIAN MBAPPÉ

“I adore Mbappé, but what he does is still not enough. He’s too comfortable, in his zone. You must walk on fire. If he walks on fire, it will be even better (…) Imagine how strong he can become if he hurts himself. It has to smell like blood ”.

“You have to be surrounded by people who push you and lift you up, but you don’t have to be surrounded by those who tell you that you are the best. Surround yourself with those who will tell you that you are not good enough and that you have to improve, and you will improve. That’s what I think of Mbappé’s situation “, said the legendary Swedish battering ram, in an interview with Telefoot.

“J’adore Mbappé mais il ne fait pas assez. Il peut devenir si fort s’il se fait mal. Il faut qu’il sente le goût du sang, qu’il marche sur le feu. Entoure-toi de ceux qui te I will say that you are pas assez bon et tu seras meilleur “ Le message de Zlatan pour Mbappé (@JulienMaynard) pic.twitter.com/buQBiIPxmI – Téléfoot (@ telefoot_TF1) October 31, 2021

Just this Sunday, Ibra reached 400 official league goals after scoring AS Roma at the Stadio Olímpico. It has been turning into domestic championships for two decades. And with 40 years of age, he is still differential in the maximum demand. So it is clear that it is a fairly authoritative voice.

Undefeated data. Kylian Mbappé has 28 goals and 17 assists in 48 UEFA Champions League games. It has turned into the group stage, eighths, quarters and semis. And it has marked clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, BVB, City, United and Juventus. Savagery.

Did you know…? Kylian Mbappé has 138 goals and 61 assists in 185 official matches with the PSG jersey. Just 22 years old. Video game numbers.