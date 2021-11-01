Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker with an emotional message on his birthday

The star of ‘Fast and Furious’, Vin Diesel, dedicated an emotional message to his friend, Paul Walker, who this month would have turned 48 years old, so the actor dedicated an emotional message on his Instagram account. It was in 2001 that Vin Diesel and Paul Walker teamed up on the big screen to star in. Fast and Furious, stepping on the gas and building one of the most popular franchises today, he published senscine.com

But despite the unexpected death of Walker, the protagonist of films like Bulletproof babysitter, And of the xXx saga he always takes the opportunity to pay tribute to who, beyond his scene partner, became his soul brother, and on the occasion of what would have been his 48th birthday, the actor dedicated an emotional message to him through of their social networks. “There are so many things to tell you … normally I would tell you that you would not believe how I celebrated your birthday … but the result is certain and I know you were with me in spirit,” said the actor. The publication has exceeded 3.5 million interactions by fans, who found in the words of Vin Diesel a moving moment.