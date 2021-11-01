Vin Diesel looks for another great franchise after Fast and Furious

They have already confirmed that Fast and Furious 11 will be the last film in the action saga and that is why Vin Diesel is already thinking about its future.

Currently Vin Diesel is one of the stars of Hollywood bigger than there is and for now it has the highest grossing film of the United States of 2021. Since Fast and furious 9 it has exceeded 696 million dollars despite the difficult situation of cinemas. Among his plans is to reach number 11, which will serve as an epic closure.

Through the years, Vin Diesel has shown that he does not mind repeating with his best characters, such as with Dominic Toretto, Riddick, Xander Cage or Groot. That is why he is no stranger to long-distance franchises. Now, he wants to continue with two films that were not quite successful as The last witch hunter (2015) and Bloodshot (2020). But above all he wants a new franchise that has the potential to live up to Fast and furious or even exceed it. That is something that seems quite complicated, because we are talking about films that have an exaggerated budget but that have generated millions of dollars and in which many actors known as Gal gadot, Dwayne johnson, Jason statham, Luke evans, John Cena, Helen mirren and Kurt Russell.

You want a multiplatform franchise.

Vin Diesel Not only does he want his new saga to premiere a lot of movies in the cinema, but he also wants series on streaming platforms, comics, books and video games with the same theme. So from now on, all the projects that I start will have the purpose of extending beyond a simple film premiere.

The next times we will see Vin Diesel will be on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from Marvel studios, Muscle Directed by F. Gary Gray, Furya where he will play again Riddick, the two installments that have not yet shot from Fast and furious and also has an undisclosed role in Avatar 2. So it looks like you will be pretty busy until you find that great franchise you are looking for.