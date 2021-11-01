Vin Diesel in its purest form at Men’s Health

Vin Diesel, protagonist of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, confesses in the new issue of Men’s Health Spain

Fast & furious It is the most famous car series in cinema, but it is also Vin Diesel. At 54, the actor is still its charismatic protagonist and last June he released the ninth installment, in which he has collaborated closely with its director Justin Lin. “Vin has the director’s DNA inside him … But he is not a person who likes to impose his ideas, he always suggests and asks for advice,” he says.

In the new film, his character Dom Toretto sees his quiet life with Letty and her son upset, and he has to face his past sins. Already without the muscles of the past – age does not forgive …-, Diesel is committed to building “less physical characters, and more credible”.

As for his great friend and co-star of the saga, the tragically deceased Paul Walker, he still has him very much in mind. Few know that they were both addicted to the video game World of warcraft and that they played in the recesses of the filming to relax: “I still remember that today …”. Walker died in 2013 in a traffic accident.

The void left by his great friend Paul Walker

A tragedy that marked a before and after in the saga Fast & furious and what to Vin Diesel It made him rethink some things. He was always a very familiar guy and now, when he’s not filming, he likes to enjoy his family and the tranquility of the sea at his home in the Dominican Republic, which he calls the Campus.

And on the horizon, the premiere of Fast & Furious 10, which will hit theaters in April 2023, again with Lin and Diesel at the ‘address’. That’s why you can’t miss this interview with him, in which he talks about this and … much more!

