VIDEO: The V1500M electric autonomous aircraft with capacity for 4 passengers completes its first flight

Unlike the previous eVTOLs produced by the Chinese company Autoflight, this one was designed specifically for the transport of passengers in the field of urban air mobility.

Chinese developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Autoflight, successfully completed the first flight of its V1500M aerial vehicle on Thursday, Electrek reported.

The V1500M is equipped with a purely electric power system. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 1,500 kg and a maximum passenger capacity of 3-4 people.

The vehicle has a carbon fiber fuselage that carries ten electric motors and ten propellers that are safely located above the cockpit. For forward flight, this eVTOL uses two rear thrust propellers, allowing it to reach a cruising speed of 200 km / h and a range of 250 km.

Autoflight reportedly designed the autonomous aircraft with four landing legs, rather than a retractable wheeled landing gear, to reduce the complexity of the vehicle while limiting its weight and total cost of production, eVTOL News revealed.

Unlike previous eVTOLs produced by Autoflight, the V1500M is designed specifically for passenger transport in the urban air mobility (UAM) space.

Following extensive flight tests, Autoflight plans to move towards serial production of the V1500M, hoping to receive airworthiness certification in China by 2024.