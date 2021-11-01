Victoria Triece. Mother accuses rejection of school due to OnlyFans account

Digital Millennium

In case of Victoria Triece has generated a stir in the United States after she herself accused that the school where her children go, located in Florida, prohibited her from volunteering for having an account in OnlyFans, the payment platform for users that, among many materials, is characterized by access to content made for Adults.

According to her account to the US media, it was a parent of one of the students who notified the authorities of the educational establishment, even going so far as to share the photographs that she had in her payment account.

“No one has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged and very isolated“the 30-year-old mother told local media WESH TV.

He claims that at school Sand Lake Elementary, where her two 10 and 5-year-old children go, she collaborated in the organization of the activities, but that was stopped after the authorities found out about her OnlyFans account, which she has been running for two years.

“I was humiliated, and I shouldn’t, and no one else should care about what another parent does. I love spending time with my children and I have a great relationship with other parents and students, “Triece said.

Now the mother, who turned to a lawyer, said she plans to sue against the school district for at least a million dollars (around 20 million 700 thousand pesos) for the damages against her, in addition to her being reinstated as a volunteer.

In her account, she states that the administrators notified her of this without making a formal notice, despite the fact that she has a background check, among other requirements, and without any criminal record.

“One minute of my work a day is not my whole life, it is not my life of being a mother or not being a mother. I think everyone is stunned because they are like ‘we know you, we know who you are,’ “he told the media.

NBC Miami reveals that school officials later informed him that she you can accompany your little ones on excursions, but only taking care of their children.

The US media also maintain that the school district authorities refused to comment on the mother’s statements.