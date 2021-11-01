VERY ATTENTIVE, CULÉS: Lionel Messi’s sincere answer about whether he would like to return to FC Barcelona

Lionel messi, the best of all, is seen returning to FC Barcelona. As a footballer, understanding his situation (current contract with PSG) and the moment of the Catalan club (economic and structural crisis), he looks complicated (likewise, nothing should be ruled out when his current relationship ends). However, in a managerial position there could be a return.

The Argentine would like, eventually, to return home.

MESSI: “FC BARCELONA IS THE CLUB THAT I LOVE AND I WOULD LIKE TO CONTRIBUTE TO IT”

Watch out for the answer that the six-time Ballon d’Or left when he attended the newspaper Sport from Paris: “Yes. I always said it, that I would love to be able to help the club in what it can be useful, in what it can add and help the club to be well. I said it at the time: I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will happen or not, if it will be at Barcelona, ​​or not. Or maybe another way, I don’t know. If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can to the club, because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be well, to continue growing and to be one of the best in the world ”.

The time when the generation that led the best era in Barça’s history does not seem so far away to assume the main positions of the entity. Xavi as DT? Puyol as assistant or manager? Piqué contributing in any relevant position? Messi as technical secretary? The normal thing would be that all this, little by little, is happening.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi was related to FC Barcelona between 2000 and 2021. More than two decades of relationship. Culé forever.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi is the footballer with the most goals (672), the most assists (268), the most games (778) and the most titles (35) in the entire history of FC Barcelona.