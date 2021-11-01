veganism can offer multiple health benefits, including mental health and wellness – EzAnime.net

Vegans have a relatively lower risk of developing diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular problems, obesity and heart attack.

November 1 is observed each year as World Vegan Day around the world to encourage people to adopt a vegan lifestyle. Today, veganism has gone far beyond an eating pattern. It has become a prominent way of life throughout the world.

Lately, health experts and nutritionists have sworn by veganism because of the many health benefits this new eating pattern offers. Being vegan can dramatically improve our health and mental well-being. Veganism can be helpful in achieving and maintaining weight loss goals.

A vegan diet includes purely plant foods; all forms of dairy and animal foods are eliminated from the diet. A balanced vegan diet is healthy and provides our body with all the essential nutrients. The general perception is that vegan diets can result in insufficient protein. Animal meat is considered an easy source of protein.

It’s not the main source, though – a variety of plant-based foods can meet your protein needs in the same way that an animal-based diet does. You can include nuts, lentils, legumes, tofu, soy milk, almond milk, chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and broccoli in your daily diet as some healthy vegan-friendly protein sources.

In addition to protein, other nutrients derived from animal sources, such as calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and omega 3 fatty acids, can be substituted for alternatives such as soy products, leafy vegetables, probiotics, exposure to sunlight, etc.

Diabetics can significantly benefit from a vegan diet, as it helps maintain their blood sugar levels and improves insulin activity. A vegan diet is also extremely helpful in fighting inflammation in the body.

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that many types of cancers can be prevented by going the vegan way and thus reducing the number of cancer deaths. A vegan diet takes care of the health of our skin and helps fight stress and anxiety. A plant-based diet also keeps blood pressure and cholesterol levels in range. It is easier on the stomach and is easily digested by the body compared to the animal / meat based diet. Therefore, people feel light, active and energetic on a vegan diet due to the overall improvement in gut health.

Aside from these vital health benefits, another important reason to observe World Vegan Day each year is to be kind and empathetic to animals. Reducing the consumption of animal products reduces the emission of greenhouse gases, which contributes to a better environment and a healthier planet for all. It takes willpower and courage to be vegan.

On World Vegan Day today, let’s give a big appreciation to all vegans for their compassion for animals and their commitment to the environment.

(The author is the founder of Steadfast Nutrition.

