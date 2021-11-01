Tris and Chispazo results: numbers that fell on Sunday, October 31 in the National Lottery

Lotenal | The results of the Tris and Chispazo of the National Lottery will be announced once the draw on Sunday, October 31 is over. What are the Classic Tris 27742 and Chispazo 8694 draw times? Find out the bag, the prizes, the winning numbers and winning combinations of ONLINE Forecasts.

The results of the Tris and Chispazo of the National Lottery will be published at the end of the note once each draw ends. Find out all the details of the draw for Sunday, October 31.

In total there are five daily Tris draws in different time slots: Noon (1:00 p.m.), that of Three o’clock (15.00), Extra (17.00), from Seven o’clock (19.00) and Classic (20.50).

While for him Chispazo there are two daily draws. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

+ CLICK HERE to see the raffles ONLINE (valid for Tris and Chispazo)

Once the draw is completed, each player will have the right to collect the prizes obtained up to the next 60 days. Those people who exceed the collection date will not be able to request the amount earned.

Tris National Lottery: results, draw and winning numbers Sunday, October 31

In total there are five daily draws in different time slots: Noon (13.00), Las Tres (15.00), Extra (17.00), Las Siete (19.00) and Classic (20.50). All of them can be viewed in the official streaming of Forecasts (CLICK HERE).

Tris results: winning numbers of the Noon of the draw 27738 Sunday, October 31

This draw takes place from 1:00 p.m. Results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 3 of the draw 27739 Sunday, October 31

This draw takes place from 3:00 p.m. Results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Extra draw 27740 Sunday, October 31

This draw takes place from 5:00 p.m. Results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 7 of the draw 27741 Sunday, October 31

This draw takes place from 7:00 p.m. Results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Clásico draw 27742 Sunday, October 31

This draw takes place from 20.50 hours. Results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Chispazo National Lottery: results, winning numbers and draw times 8694

There are two daily draws for this game. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m. Both can be enjoyed ONLINE through the official streaming of Forecasts (CLICK HERE).

Chispazo results: Las Tres winning numbers and draw schedule 8693 Sunday, October 31

The Chispazo de Las Tres draw will start at 3:00 p.m. CDMX. The results and winning numbers can be consulted by doing CLICK HERE.

Chispazo results: Classic winning numbers and draw schedule 8694 Sunday, October 31

The Chispazo Clásico draw will begin at 9:00 p.m. CDMX. The results and winning numbers can be consulted by doing CLICK HERE.

How to play and how to bet on the Tris of the National Lottery or Lotenal?

Tris is one of the most popular draws in the country because you can decide how much you want to win by choosing the degree of difficulty and investment you want to play. If you played a direct of 5, choosing 5 numbers from 0 to 9, your prize could be up to 500 thousand pesos.

In total there are five daily draws in different time slots: Noon (1pm), Las Tres (3pm), Extra (5pm), Las Siete (7pm) and Classic (20.50).

How to play and where to bet on the National Lottery Chispazo?

Chispazo is the easiest National Lottery game to win, you only have to match 5 numbers out of 28. There are two draws a day from Monday to Sunday, so you have two daily chances to be one of the lucky ones.

There are two daily draws for this game. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

Chispazo: prizes and bag Sunday, October 31 | National Lottery | Lotenal

The prizes to be distributed from the last draw were a total of $ 1,103,586 mxn. The prizes are usually quite similar on each day.