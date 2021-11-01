Tottenham sack coach Nuno Espirito Santo

The Portuguese coach leaves office after four months after the defeat by thrashing against Manchester United

The Tottenham Hotspur made official this Monday the dismissal from Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in office.

The Portuguese technician ends his journey in the Tottenham after ten days of England Premier League and with the eighth team with 15 points, two of the European places and ten of the leader of the competition.

Nuno Espiritu Santo spent just four months at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur. Getty Images

The Tottenham has made this decision after humiliating defeat this weekend against Manchester United 0-3, in which the public of the Tottenham Hotspur he booed the Portuguese coach loudly.

Despite a good start to the campaign, with three victories in the first three games, including one against Manchester City, the ‘Spurs‘They have only gotten six more points in the competition and have lost against direct rivals like Chelsea, Arsenal and United.

Nor are things going much better in Europe, where they have only achieved one victory, against the modest Mura, in three days of the Conference League.

The sports director of the Tottenham, Fabio Paratici, assured that they regret having to have made this decision.

“Nuno he is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We would like to wish him and his coaching staff the best in the future, “said Paratici.

Nuno was hired this summer after dismissal of José Mourinho the previous season and after an arduous search for a coach by the ‘Spurs‘, who failed to convince any of the favorites on their list to direct a project that has been watering since the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.