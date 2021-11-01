Tomodachi Game manga confirms anime adaptation – Kudasai

In a press release, the production of an anime adaptation of the manga written by Mikoto yamaguchi and illustrated by Yuuki satou, Tomodachi Game, also confirming the previous leaks. The premiere is scheduled for April 2022 in Japan and the statement revealed the voice cast and production team.

Yamaguchi and Satou began publishing the manga in the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in December 2013. The manga went on hiatus in December 2019, returned for a chapter in February 2020, and went on hiatus again. The play inspired two live-action films, the first titled Tomodachi Game Gekijouban released in June 2017 after a live-action series that aired in April 2017. The second film opened in Japan in September 2017.

Cast of voices

Chiaki kobayashi as Yuuichi Katagiri.

as Yuuichi Katagiri. Daiki hamano as Tenji Mikasa.

as Tenji Mikasa. Yume miyamoto as Shiho Sawaragi.

as Shiho Sawaragi. Tomohiro Ohno as Makoto Shibe.

as Makoto Shibe. Satomi amano as Yutori Kokorogi.

Production team

Hirofumi Ogura (Area no Kishi, Kuroshitsuji, Warau Salesman New) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Okuruto Noboru .

(Area no Kishi, Kuroshitsuji, Warau Salesman New) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios . Kenta Ihara (Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara, Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon, Shinchou Yuusha: Kono Yuusha ga Ore Tueee Kuse ni Shinchou Sugiru) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara, Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon, Shinchou Yuusha: Kono Yuusha ga Ore Tueee Kuse ni Shinchou Sugiru) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Satomi miyazaki (Shingeki no Kyojin, GATE, Guilty Crown) is in charge of character design and animation direction.

(Shingeki no Kyojin, GATE, Guilty Crown) is in charge of character design and animation direction. Michiru (7SEEDS, Given, Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Tomodachi Game Synopsis

Katagiri Yuuichi believes that friends are more important than money, but she also knows the difficulties of not having enough funds. He struggles to save up so he can go on the high school trip, because he has promised his four best friends that they will all go together. However, after collecting all the money from the class, they steal it! Suspicions fall on Yuuichi’s two friends, Sawaragi Shiho and Shibe Makoto.

Soon after, the five are kidnapped and wake up in a strange room with a character from an old anime. Apparently, one of them has put them into a “friendship game” to take care of their enormous debt. But who was he and why did they have such a debt? Could the class money have been stolen to pay for entry into the game? Yuuichi and his best friends will have to succeed in psychological games that will test or destroy their faith in others.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c) 山口 ミ コ ト ・ 佐藤 友生 ・ 講 談 社 ／ 「ト モ ダ チ ゲ ー ム」 製作 委員会