Tom Hanks talks ‘Finch’ in new Apple TV video + first look – EzAnime.net

The next likely Apple TV + hit Finch is set to debut on November 5, and star Tom Hanks has been talking about the movie with anticipation. Finch watches Hanks build a robot as he and his dog go on an epic adventure.

We haven’t seen much of Finch so far, but this new first-look video is more than enough to whet an appetite ahead of this weekend’s premiere.

Check it out!

In “Finch,” a man, a robot, and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of finding one man to make sure his beloved canine companion is cared for after he’s gone. Tom Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world in a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. Create a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he can no longer. As the trio embark on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, who calls himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. His road trip is full of challenges and humor, as it is as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to handle the dangers of the new world.

Apple TV + remains one of the best online streaming stocks available today, with shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show proving popular not only with viewers but also with award-winners. Names like Tom Hanks don’t find themselves lined up with rags very often, and there’s high hope that Finch will be another Apple TV + winner.

