Tom Hanks talks about “Finch”, his new movie, the strong premiere of Apple TV | With Página / 12, together with the director Miguel Sapochnik

Tom Hanks knows about loneliness. In reality, those who were intimate with isolation and isolation were some of the characters that the actor has played in his long career, suffering them in quantities and qualities unsuspected by most viewers. The solitude of the astronaut in Apollo 13 or that of the airplane pilot of Sully, creatures that, beyond being surrounded by other human beings, must make personal decisions in a small and suffocating environment, in solitude. And, of course and in particular, the loneliness of the postman from Castaway, the only survivor of a plane crash who ends up establishing a close bond, one of deep and sincere friendship, with a volleyball named Wilson, on an otherwise completely desert island. Finch He is now adding to that gallery of common men, but not necessarily ordinary, who is possibly the last human being on Earth, a robotics engineer who spends his days in the company of a dog named Goodyear, busy building a life-size smart robot.

Something terrible happened on our planet and the ozone layer that used to protect it from the sun’s rays has completely disappeared, killing life as it was known. Finch managed to survive but knows very well that he is sick, that his days are numbered, that the chances of surviving his canine friend are slim. So who can take care of it after extinction? Hence the idea of ​​”giving life” to Jeff, whose mission – beyond fulfilling and enforcing the three rules of robotics created by Isaac Asimov – will be to defend, feed and protect Goodyear when his master is gone. So, the story of the film, directed by the British of Argentine descent Miguel Sapochnik, who will arrive on the Apple TV + platform next Friday the 5th, could be summarized in the following equation: Hanks plus a dog plus a robot in a desolate world. The motor of the narrative: leaving behind the safety of the technological bunker in St. Louis that shelters them and starting a journey through what used to be called the United States, to the final destination in San Francisco.

The most imposing “tank” on the Manzanita platform in the 2021 season is an old-fashioned road movie but with new clothes, a cyborg buddy movie – half human, half android – and a survival drama in which the greatest danger, at least for part of the footage, does not look threatening but burns and pierces tissue. Humans and canines.

Sapochnik with Hanks, hand in hand

“My literary diet when I was young was closely linked to science fiction, all those novels and stories that my father used to give me to read. But beyond the futuristic background, Finch It is not at heart a science fiction movie; It’s more of a family drama, and that’s something that appealed to me. The sci-fi was almost an excuse to observe a character who is isolated and looking for company ”. Miguel Sapochnik answers the questions of a small group of journalists from around the world in a virtual press conference, a format that the pandemic placed in a previously unsuspected place and that seems to have come to stay.

The talk will be extensive and generous (an exception to the rules of press junkets, which are usually fast and superficial) and then it will be the turn of the protagonist of the fim, Tom Hanks. Sapochnik, who previously directed a single feature film, Repo Men: The Gatherers (2010), but that has explored in the realization of dozens of episodes of series such as game of Thrones, Dr. House, True detective and Masters of Sex, among many others, believes that the key to this project was its collaborative edges. “Something that I really appreciate is that we worked hand in hand with Hanks from the moment we met, a chat full of exchanges of ideas. In fact, during the whole process we used to talk about ‘our’ movie, and that was really special because it made us feel like family. ”

A look at the creative team of the film allows us to appreciate the participation in the soundtrack of Gustavo Santaolalla and the presence as main producer of Robert Zemeckis, an old acquaintance of Hanks since the days of Forrest Gump and, later, of the aforementioned Castaway (Next year the duo’s collaboration will be seen again in Pinocchio, one of several recent adaptations based on the immortal character created by Carlo Collodi). And wasn’t the wooden boy with a life of his own, in his own way, a proto-robot with a human soul?

“I think technology has a lot to do with the stories we create and tell,” reflects Sapochnik, who was born in London in 1974, but is the son of an Argentine mother and father (and the cousin of the writer Martín Caparrós). “The way we think about artificial intelligence also shapes that imaginary. It is remarkable how in recent years AI is seen as an existential threat to humanity. In the case of Finch We chose to completely ignore that aspect; our interest was in imagining artificial intelligence in a more lyrical way: faced with the possibility of death, a man builds a robot to take care of his dog. The robot Jeff is never going to kill his master and take over the world, he simply needs to learn what it takes to take care of a dog. ”

From Prague to Hollywood, the way of the robot

“Robot”, from the Old Church Slavonic language robota, “forced labor”. Until the Czech writer Karel Capek gave it a new and definitive meaning, about a century ago. Jeff’s Forced Labor, voiced by actor Caleb Landry Jones (Three ads for a crime), will take care of Goodyear until the end of his canine days. Before, you must learn to walk, to take and support things gently, to understand that the sun’s rays affect beings of flesh and blood in a deadly way. Jeff is born physically clumsy and, for a good portion of Finch, serves as comic relief in dramatic situations. In this sense, Sapochnik’s film relies on a classic Hollywood film mechanism, making the journey of the characters – humans and those created in their image and likeness – a substantial part of learning.

The loose budget allows escapes, dangers, races and suspenseful situations, but also the personal drama of one who knows that he is facing his end and wants to leave things in the most orderly way possible. Hanks’s Finch is archetypal. Beyond his complex profession, he is a new incarnation of the cinematographic persona that the actor has been developing for at least four decades: trustworthy, resilient, capable of twisting his own destiny by force of will. Maybe a little more than human.

Tom Hanks and the loneliness of the set

Comfortably seated in front of the camera, relaxed and personable, the protagonist of Saving Private Ryan (and the unmistakable voice of the toy Woody in Toy story) describes the protagonist of the film as “a guy who walks between life and death every day, between survival and loss. When I first read the script I thought it was a new variation on a sci-fi classic, the story of the last man on Earth, but as soon as the dog appears it transforms into another kind of movie. The interesting thing is that, unlike most scripts, which depend on the exchange of dialogue between characters, here there were not many reasons for the protagonist to talk to himself. Building the scenes that can be seen during the first thirty minutes was like building a silent movie. There are things that were added in the filming and even in the post-production: the songs that Finch sings, the music that he listens to. But at every moment before the creation of Jeff the robot, the question we asked ourselves with Miguel was always ‘why show this or that?’ The idea was to make the things that the protagonist does, be it looking at old photographs or investigating maps, feel sincere, like something that a real human being would do in those same circumstances ”.

Jeff does not run or clean or sweep, but he is the only one who can dispense with the protection of the truck / blockhouse and go out into the open, under the deadly rays of the sun, or assert himself before one of the dangerous storms that have plagued the planet since everything changed. Finch coughs, louder and louder and unable to step on the brakes, under the strange gaze of Goodyear, who may understand little but intuit something. And so, as the castaway Chuck Noland learned to live and share experiences with a leather sphere, Finch discovers that the “slave” he has just created has begun to transform himself into a kind of friend, the third leg of a peculiar family. An uneven family, but functional.

Miguel Sapochnik filming

Act alone. Or almost: next to a dog and a robot that is half cables and metal and a little digital animation. And, in the past, next to a volleyball. “I would love for my character to be part of a group of eighteen actors in the next project, all together acting at the same time on the same set. That we can interact and look each other in the eye ”. Despite the joke, the actor believes that projects like Finch or Castaway They are, in a way, “glorious, because you are really alone, and your commitment during filming is extreme, every day, all the time. And there are almost no rules beyond the relationship with the director and the script. The discipline, the joy and the pleasure of interacting with other people are missed, but in return other things appear ”.

Faced with the last question, Tom Hanks becomes a little more serious and recalls the toughest moments of the pandemic last year, beyond the fact that he himself suffered a covid-19 infection while filming a biographical film in Australia. about Elvis Presley, still without a definitive title, directed by Baz Luhrmann. “The interesting thing is that Finch acquired other resonances from the extraordinary circumstances that we went through. The film was filmed before the pandemic began, and while we now know that we are not experiencing the worst possible scenario, for many months we have imagined that the virus could be much more powerful and deadly. There is a scene in the movie in which Finch explains to Jeff what happened, how it all started with a solar flare. Of course, that is not identical to a contagious disease that is slowly decimating the population. But, at the same time, the concept of a completely destroyed society is very strong to see on the screen, because that is more linked to the behavioral sciences than to science fiction: overly passionate opinions, irrationality, ignorance, behavior mass, individualism. In the film, through the flashbacks, we see the extremes of murder, and it is not difficult to imagine what would have happened in the world if things had not developed the way they did. And that was before the idea of ​​a lockdown world was present in our imagination, everyone wearing masks and unable to travel. I’m so glad we didn’t make that movie and instead made Finch”.