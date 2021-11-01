Tom Hanks surprises some girlfriends

It is not the first time that he does it, but that does not stop surprising, and perhaps that is why Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved artists in Hollywood. The doubly Oscar-winning actor, star of hits like Philadelphia, Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, he sneaked into a wedding again to congratulate the brides (he already did it in another in New York in 2016).

The anecdote happened a few days ago. The spouses, December and Tashia Farries, chose to organize a discreet marriage, on a beach in Santa Monica (Los Angeles), to which they only invited their families, some friends and, of course, their one-year-old son . But everything changed when Hanks, who was walking on the beach, did not hesitate to approach to congratulate the couple and take a photo with the young women. He also gave a piece of advice to the newlyweds: “Keep your love alive.”

And the interpreter knows a lot about that because he has been married for 33 years to fellow actress Rita Wilson, with whom he has two children. From another previous marriage (1987-1988), Hanks has two others.