Tom Hanks interrupts a wedding again and joins the celebration of two newlyweds eint | Shows

Although he was not on the guest list, the Hollywood star joined a wedding ceremony in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. December and Tashia were the brides who were shocked when Tom Hanks, who was strolling quietly on the beach, walked towards them to greet them and congratulate them on their union. In addition, she took long minutes to pose for all the photos that the wedding attendees asked of her as soon as they noticed her presence.

December and Tashia had an even more special wedding than the one they had planned. Still excited, they talked to the morning show Today, where they revealed that the actor was by chance walking on the same beach, a few meters from them. According to them, the protagonist of The Da Vinci Code could not hide his emotion when he saw them in full ceremony. In addition, they rescued that he was very friendly with his guests, who did not stop asking for photographs.

“We were getting the whole family together, and the next thing that happened is Tom Hanks walks through the whole crowd and says, ‘Hey, I had to stop and see these beautiful girlfriends,'” they told the morning.

“He asked for a photo. He said it was one of the most beautiful ceremonies he has ever witnessed. He stayed for about five minutes and gave us a very positive talk. It was very good ”, the newlyweds added.

However, the most emotional anecdote of the day was when December and Tom Hanks talked about the bride’s brother, who passed away in 2017, but whose photograph was taped to one of the first chairs of the ceremony. The actor told December that, like his brother, he, too, was turning simple on July 9. This situation moved the young woman and made that meeting even more special.

Tom Hanks and his passion for inviting himself to weddings

It is not the first time that the protagonist of Forrest Gump is involved in a similar situation. In September 2016, Tom surprised a newly married couple who were in the middle of a photo session in Central Park, in New York. As in Los Angeles, he posed with the guests and had some emotional words for the bride and groom.

On repeated occasions, the actor who is about to release Finch has proven to be very kind and to empathize very well with his audience. That is why he has never denied them a photograph, autographs or anything else. Likewise, he has not been shy when he has needed to congratulate a couple starring in a love story.