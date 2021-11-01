Tom Hanks interrupts a wedding again and joins the celebration of two newlyweds eint | Shows

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
49

Although he was not on the guest list, the Hollywood star joined a wedding ceremony in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. December and Tashia were the brides who were shocked when Tom Hanks, who was strolling quietly on the beach, walked towards them to greet them and congratulate them on their union. In addition, she took long minutes to pose for all the photos that the wedding attendees asked of her as soon as they noticed her presence.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here