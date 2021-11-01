This Popeye game will come to Nintendo Switch: images, date, price and more – Nintenderos

Here comes the confirmation of a new indie title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by its managers, Sabec. Is about Popeye the Sailor Man.

According to what was shared, the title will be available next November 4 in the console eShop for $ 12.99. It is a simple and easy-to-control officially licensed game where the main objective is to get the highest score in each level, getting hearts and cards from Olivia to finally face Brutus. Spinach will also be available for special effects.

We leave you with its premise:

The official Popeye game where you play as the sailor who eats spinach in this modernized adaptation of the classic arcade game. The object of the game is to get the highest score by completing as many levels as you can collecting hearts and cards thrown by Olivia while trying to avoid the dangers of the witch, the vulture and Popeye’s rival, Brutus. Find and eat the spinach and get the special powers necessary to hit your enemies in the sea and be faster collecting the items before they return. Popeye is a simple, easy to play, fast action and fun game that anyone can play, but keep in mind that earning a high score will not be easy.

There is no trailer available for now, but the following screenshots are:

