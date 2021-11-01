This man won a $ 2 million lottery for the second time

(CNN) – A man from Maryland in the United States claimed his second lottery prize of $ 2 million, after winning his first several years ago.

The retired Salisbury utility worker purchased two “$ 2,000,000 Richer” scratch tickets at a local Exxon gas station. The first ticket revealed a $ 100 prize, but the second ticket shocked him by revealing the $ 2 million jackpot.

The lucky man found out that he won during the pandemic, but kept the ticket hidden in a safe until days before the expiration date.

“I was a little nervous,” he told Maryland Lottery officials. “I was worried that there might be a fire (at home) burning him down, that the expiration date of the ticket might come and I even had a little doubt that it was really real.”

After his first win, the man told lottery officials that he planned to use the money to fund a family vacation and his retirement. Now retired, his new earnings will go toward other family vacations and home improvements, he said.

Of course, he is well aware of how lucky he is and even offered some advice to the players.

“Be realistic and make sure that when you play you’re not just playing for the big jackpot. Play for fun and as long as you enjoy what you’re doing, win or lose, you’ve already won,” he said.

The “$ 2,000,000 Richer” game was released on February 25, 2019 and ends on November 1, 2021.