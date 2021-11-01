This is the beautiful tribute from Jason Statham to Sylvester Stallone who announced his retirement after Los Mercenarios 4

In the end it will turn out that the toughest guys in the movies are very soft on the inside. The actor Jason Statham has done a nice tribute to his friend and partner Sylvester Stallone, which recently announced with an emotional statement that The Expendables 4 is its last film in the franchise. Now that both actors have finished filming the movie, Statham has shared a nice post for Stallone on his personal Instagram.

Statham publishes 3 images of different moments of Los Mercenarios and add in the description “with the great man“A beautiful farewell. Both actors have shared the” leading role “in these films since Los Mercenarios was released in 2010. Now, Stallone passes the baton to Statham, who becomes the leader of the mercenary gang. As for the fate of Ross, Stallone’s character, we know nothing.

“It’s time to keep going forward. This will be my last day so I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet, you know“Stallone said in his farewell.”When you’ve been so attached to something, I guess it’s been about 12 years, and I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason (Statham) and his skilled hands.“.

The Transporter actor inherits a team of promising youngsters that includes new additions such as Megan fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, Randy couture, Dolph lundgren and Tony jaa (Ong Bak). The only veteran of the franchise who suffers loss is Terry crews, who apparently will not return for Los Mercenarios 4 due to a dispute with producer Avi Lerner.

The Mercenaries 4 still has a release date and is currently being shot.