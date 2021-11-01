THIS IS LIFE IN THE BIG CLUBS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s brutal response when asked about the criticism Solskjaer and Manchester United have received

After eating a painful 0-5 against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United charged again. And, fortunately for their cause, they came back with a resounding 0-3 victory on the Tottenham court.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was recognized as the MVP of the afternoon, said he was happy with the way they responded to a difficult week: “It was a tough week. We weren’t expecting the latest results in the Premier League, but hopefully this time we turn the page. We all know our role in the team, it is not only the coach, as many people have pointed out. It is also up to the players. But I think things happen for something. And today we have to be happy for this amazing afternoon, we won 0-3 on the road, against a difficult team. And we are very happy about that ”.

He knows that in recent days Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United have been ‘stuck’ a lot. TO CR7 it doesn’t bother him at all. You’ve been in business too long to understand what the level of demand is in the biggest clubs in the world.

“The critics? For the coach, for the club, for the players, it is normal. The club is so big that the critics are always there (…) It doesn’t bother me. I have played soccer for 18 years (in the elite). I know that one day everything is perfect and the next day we are all garbage. I know how this is going and we have to deal with it. But it is always better when people appreciate you, are happy with you and win. But sometimes life is like this. Sometimes you have to go through bad times and we must change. And today we change “, declared The bug, in an interview with Sky Sports.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo registers 7 goals and 1 assist in 10 games played since he returned to Manchester United. Immediate impact transfer.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo is just 4 scores away from becoming the first footballer capable of reaching 800 official goals in professional football. Record in sight.