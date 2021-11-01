This is how they punish ‘rude customers’ in a hamburger chain | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.31.2021 20:14:24





If you ever went to buy hamburgers or fries to a popular fast food chain and you were somewhat ‘rude’ to the staff, you better see this video that has gone viral in TikTok, as they reveal how workers ‘punish’ these people.

Go eat at McDonald’s It may be a custom for workers, students or groups of friends who want to eat something fast and accessible, so they go to this place, where now education and friendliness it would be a ‘requirement‘ for not have any ‘punishment’.

What happens at McDonald’s if you are ‘rude’?

According to a video what was done viral on TikTok, Deandre Byars, author of the video, confessed that fast food chain employees they usually make a action quite peculiar for take revenge on customers.

No, this video does not reveal that they spit on food or put something disgusting in your burger, but instead what they do is ‘affect your potatoes’.

At TikTok video it is revealed that when you’re rude to staff, at the time of order your potatoes they do not start a new one, but they would take some of the leftovers and they fry them in used oil … very used, giving the appearance that they are fresh but the reality is that they are not.

Sometimes the McDonald’s employees are reprimanded, as told by the TikToker, because clients ask them to do their job well or why they complain about bad service, a fact that has led them to ‘punish’ them.

It has always been rumored that when a fast food worker is talked down to or made angry, they often spit at food or throw something at it, fact that is not entirely proven but it is a myth that exists; something similar may happen at McDonald’s but for now there is no clear video to prove it.