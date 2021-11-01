This is how the table works after day 16 of Apertura 2021

The Blue Cross remained in the fight to qualify directly to the league by beating América 2-1 in compensation time this Sunday in a match on the sixteenth day of the tournament Opening-2021 of Mexican soccer.

With this result, the Blue Cross led by the peruvian Juan Reynoso it reached 23 points and was placed in fifth place; the America from the Argentine coach Santiago Solari he was left with 34 points in the lead. In the last game of the day, the Athletic San Luis and the Monterrey drew 1-1 in the Alfonso Lastras stadium.

Erick Aguirre scored 1-0 for the Monterrey with a shot from outside the area at minute 31. The 1-1 for the Athletic of San Luis It was courtesy of the Argentine goalkeeper Estaban Andrada with an own goal at 47. With the tie, the Athletic San Luis reached 18 points and Monterrey to 21 units.

The day started on Thursday with the surprise victory of the bottom player Tijuana 2-0 over him Atlas at Jalisco stadium. On Friday, the Necaxa and the Puebla stoked their hopes of reaching the playoffs with their 2-1 wins over the Mazatlan and 2-0 before Juarez, respectively.

On Saturday, with a double from the French André-Pierre Gignac the Tigers they beat 2-1 at Guadalajara and with that victory they approached the qualifying zone directly to the league. The Saints beat 3-2 at Queretaro already near the end and also remained in the reclassification zone.

The tournament will have three pending matches in the middle of the week, Cruz Azul-Leon and Pachuca-San Luis, next Wednesday and Pumas-Santos Laguna, Thursday. The last day will be played next weekend with the matches Atlas-Querétaro, Thursday; Puebla-Toluca and Mazatlan-Guadalajara, on Friday; Leon-Necaxa, America-Monterrey, Tigres UANL-Juárez FC and Tijuana-Pachuca and Pumas-Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna-San Luis, on Sunday.