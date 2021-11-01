This is how the new plans and prices remain from November 2021

Netflix has announced a new increase in the price of its plans in Mexico. This will be the second increase in just over a year, since it increased its prices due to the digital tax in May 2020.





The new Netflix prices in Mexico from November 2021 are as follows:

Basic plan: 139 pesos (it keeps)

(it keeps) Standard plan: 219 pesos , from 196 pesos

, from 196 pesos Premium plan: 299 pesos, from 266 pesos

The basic plan maintains its price of 139 pesos from the increase in May 2020, however those that do increase are the other two plans. The standard increases to 219 pesos, from 196 pesos, and the premium reaches 299 pesos, an increase of 33 pesos from 266 pesos.

According to comments from a Netflix spokesperson, this price increase will be “to continue investing in new beings and movies”:

The price of the Basic plan will not change, since we want to continue offering different options of plans that go from 139 pesos per month, so that people can choose the cost that best suits their budget

The new Netflix prices in Mexico apply as of this Monday, November 1, 2021, and users will receive an email advising of the adjustment before the first collection of the new cost is made.

Cover – Unsplash