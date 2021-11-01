This is how spectacular Skyrim looks at 4K and with more than 850 mods

In a very few days will mark the tenth anniversary of the launch of Skyrim, the last numbered The Elder Scrolls that we have had to date. It is very difficult today to find someone who has not played it at some point, and the game has already received several reissues that improved what was already very good.

The game has had (and has) an enormous player mass, and much of this is due to the modders. These have made true works of art, and today we bring you a video that shows precisely how good Skyrim looks at 4K and with more than 850 mods applied.

It is true that mods cannot fix everything, like the NPCs that appear in the video. Nevertheless, both the scenarios and the character himself and the reflections that we can see are simply spectacular, and they have nothing to envy to games that are coming out these days. Not bad for a game that came out a decade ago.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will arrive on November 11 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation and PC, and it will do so with new features such as the inclusion of fishing or a Survival Mode.