This is how incredible Carmen Villalobos looks on her reality show

Carmen villalobos, the Colombian actress who played Doña Lucía in the renewed version of the legendary telenovela Café con Aroma de Mujer, made a 360-degree change in her life and in her look.

She went to live in Miami with her three dogs, her mother and her husband, the actor Sebastián Caicedo. She turned blonde and cut her midi bob haircut. He also left acting, at least for a time: he will lead a reality show by E! that promises to give something to talk about.

