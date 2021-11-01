This is how incredible Carmen Villalobos looks on her reality show

Carmen villalobos, the Colombian actress who played Doña Lucía in the renewed version of the legendary telenovela Café con Aroma de Mujer, made a 360-degree change in her life and in her look.

She went to live in Miami with her three dogs, her mother and her husband, the actor Sebastián Caicedo. She turned blonde and cut her midi bob haircut. He also left acting, at least for a time: he will lead a reality show by E! that promises to give something to talk about.

Carmen Villalobos more radiant than ever, has already dyed blonde to begin the new stage of her career in Miami. Source. Instagram

Carmen Villalobos’ styling for her new show on E! Entertainment

The beautiful Colombian actress wanted a change of look barely made it to Miami. Although he has projects in Mexico, for now he will record a reality show in the United States that represents a leap in his career as well as a change of course. This, of course, warranted a new haircut and another color.

The style bob midi, straight and blonde chosen for hair is just the beginning of this new life.

This is how she promoted her imminent airing as a driver. Source. Instagram @cvillalobos

The promotion of Unstoppable School, that’s the name of the program Carmen villalobos, did it looked with an irregular dress, with a bulging shoulder and in black and the other tight and white. The long sleeves and this two-tone design are reminiscent of the Cruella style, Emma Stone’s challenging and beautiful incarnation of the mythical Disney character.

But Carmen will play the role of “good” this time. The actress said that the program is a reality show where she, personally, will accompany entrepreneurial Latin women to take advantage of the experts and start their company.

There will be a winner and she will be sharing with the public every story, every detail and will try herself in the role of television host for the first time.

The dazzling dress, the hairstyle and the new look of the hair give account of the expectations placed on the actress and now host Carmen Villalobos by the channel, by all the fans and her team.

We can’t wait for it to air! Surely she will make it incredible and we will see the most spectacular outfits in the air modeled by her slender figure.