This is how celebrities looked this Halloween

This Sunday is celebrated Halloween or All Saints Day and, although its origin has a connotation christianCurrently, people around the world take this date to dress up and spend time with their family or friends.

The celebrities are no exception, because through their social networks shared some images of their costumes, who despite the pandemic They did not miss the opportunity to meet with their relatives, Here are some photos they shared.

Thalia

Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda, better known only as Thalia, and who achieved fame in Mexico As a singer and actress, she disguised herself as Seong Gi-Hun, main character of the popular South Korean series “The Squid Game“:” I feel that this character is very interesting in this final scene, “mentioned the Mexican on account of Instagram.

Michelle Salas

Michelle Salas, first daughter of Luis Miguel, who has stood out in recent months for his appearance in his father’s biographical series, decided to share his costume as “The black swan”(2001), a film starring Natalie Portman.

Barbara de Regil

For its part, Barbara de Regil shared on their networks, photographs of the Halloween that he organized. In the images you can see how his daughter Sea and his current partner Fernando Schoenwald they also disguised themselves.

Luisito Comunica and his girlfriend

The poblano Luis Arturo Villar, known as Luisito Communicates, starred in a photo session next to his current sentimental partner, the Venezuelan Ary Tenorio, in the shared images you can see how he tried to recreate Venom, the antihero of Marvel, while Ary Tenorio appeared disguised as Cruella.

Other international celebrities who stood out for their costumes were Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Anitta, among others.

Instagram photo @shawmendes, @thalia, @michellesalasb