They warn of a scam in which mysterious packages are sent

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
32

A new swindle that commits an international company begins to gain strength and alerts the Police. They believe that more than a million homes have been victims of this system, known worldwide as “brushing”.

The swindle consists of vendors external to the platform Amazon they send packages not requested to different addresses and are recorded as genuine sales. This makes the products appear more popular than they are and thus improves the seller’s ranking. The goal is to appear as high as possible in the search engine for Amazon.

Topics

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here