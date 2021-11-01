They warn of a scam in which mysterious packages are sent

A new swindle that commits an international company begins to gain strength and alerts the Police. They believe that more than a million homes have been victims of this system, known worldwide as “brushing”.

The swindle consists of vendors external to the platform Amazon they send packages not requested to different addresses and are recorded as genuine sales. This makes the products appear more popular than they are and thus improves the seller’s ranking. The goal is to appear as high as possible in the search engine for Amazon.

The place where it has had the greatest impact is in the United Kingdom where 4% of the population claims to have received a package not requested. The strategy is for them to be low-cost items, such as cell phone cases or pet toys.

One woman, for example, claimed that between October and May she received 50 unsolicited items. Although this does not generate a cost for the recipient, there is concern about how external sellers obtain the personal data of the recipients.

Meanwhile, since Amazon recommend that users report such packages to their customer support team. In addition, the company declared to have invested 700 million dollars in the fight against fraud and abuse.