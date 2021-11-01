They present a trailer for “Uncharted”, the new film by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

The first official trailer for the film was released “Uncharted: Off the Map”, which is based on the successful video game franchise and stars actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Sony Pictures published the advance through its official channel on YouTube And the fans expressed their excitement to bring this famous video game saga to the big screen, which will hit theaters in Mexico on February 10, 2022.

The plot will show us the origins of “Nathan Drake” and his journey to find the treasure of the explorer Fernando de Magallanes, at the same time that he follows the clues to find his lost brother.

In addition to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the cast is made up of Antonio Banderas and in The address is Ruben Fleischer.

“I did the movie so much for fans of the game as well as those who are not yet familiar with the franchise, and he thinks everyone will have fun with this movie full of action and funny circumstances. “ the director said in a press release.

Check out the official trailer:

Details about the “Uncharted” video game

It should be noted that for video game lovers, “Uncharted” is well known, but in case you don’t know what we’re talking about. This series was launched in 2007, created by Naughty Dog and was initially exclusive to PlayStation 3.

In total, he already has eight video games and has sold millions of copies around the world. It is a combination of action and adventure elements, where each member must put their skills to the test.