They assure that Diego Boneta and Mayte Rodríguez ended up for Alexandra Daddario

This week, the journalist Cecilia Gutierrez revealed that Mayte Rodriguez and Diego Boneta they would have ended their intense romance by Alexandra daddario, renowned American actress.

Through her social networks, the communicator responded to a follower who asked if “Is it true that Mayte and Diego broke up because he was unfaithful to Alexandra Daddario?”, to which she replied yes.

Then, he gave details of the term, assuring that Mayte “traveled in March of last year to meet Diego Boneta in Los Angeles. He was making a movie in Hollywood“.

“She traveled to see him and it turns out that when she gets there, she is surprised that the fresco was dating his movie co-starHe said, referring to the actress from True detective.

“So he didn’t catch her because, like every man who is unable to tell his face that he is dating someone else, ignored her, “he continued, assuring that Mayte,” very dignified, grabbed her things and went to the Bahamas. Of course, Mayte was unlucky, because the pandemic was just beginning“.