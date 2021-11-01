They ask him to wear a face mask in the bank, he refuses and closes his account

With the covid-19 pandemic, some things have changed and although, fortunately, the cases have declined, some measures must still be observed to avoid contagion, such as the use of a mask, which is mandatory to enter many places , like a bank. This can be annoying for some, but it has to be done.

A man in China, identified as Sunwear on his Weibo account (the most popular social network in that country), shared the incident he had at the Bank of Shanghai, where he has kept his millions. Upon entering, the security guard demanded that he put on the mask, which upset him and was the reason for him to close his account.

This man was the one who shared the story, complaining about the bank’s lousy service. After being upset that she was asked to wear a mask, she decided to close her account, although this is a longer process. At that time, he withdrew 5 million yuan (about $ 800,000), which is the maximum amount that can be withdrawn each day.

The man presumed that he has a large amount of money, so he warned that he will go every day to withdraw that sum, until he has taken all his money. In addition, on his social network he shared that he told the bank employees that he wanted their cash and to count it ticket by ticket.

Due to this attitude, I can only withdraw all the money and put it in other banks. It was necessary to ask them to count the cash in case it fell short. -Sunwear

The bank issued a statement in which it clarified that there was never a bad service to this client, since “there were no disputes of emotion or language” and he was simply asked in a friendly way to put on the mask, to which he reacted with annoyance and demanding that they hand over their money.

His publication went viral and thus reached more than 1.7 million followers on Weibo, but he had not revealed the reason why he decided to withdraw his money, he only mentioned that they had “the worst service” at that bank. After the bank’s statement, he began to receive criticism for his attitude and decided to delete the publication.

After two hours in which the bank workers were counting the hundred yuan bills, this man packed them into suitcases and loaded them into his luxury car, safe, with the intention of taking them to deposit another bank.

It would not be the first time that someone with money tries to do what they want and when they fail to do so, they put together a drama of this type and then they pretend to be the victims. We do not know if he continued to withdraw the money or if his courage has passed and he will continue to have his account in this bank.