These are the trending costumes for the next Halloween

Although it is not a Mexican holiday, Halloween has become popular around the world Like a day where we can get a chance to dress up Whether to attend ask for candy or to attend a party, the celebration allows us to use our imagination to achieve a costume according to our tastes.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

There are endless options, including always the most popular end up being inspiration for series and movies most successful in recent months.

A few days from the Halloween celebration We share a small list of the costumes that will be a trend According to the Mercado Libre team, a platform that in the last month incorporated more than 75 thousand publications of new costumes.

You can also read: Discover the scariest collection of the season

As a particular data, the company also revealed that this 2021 the searches have increased 113% compared to last year, a year where, due to the pandemic, not many Halloween-related celebrations.

If you still do not know what your costume will be for the next “Night of the witches”, Halloween, below you will find those that, surely, will become the most popular of the season.

The Squid Game

Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

The now Most viewed Netflix series evidently had to have repercussions this next Halloween. Some of the series characters serve as inspiration to be the ideal costume of the season. Whether as one of the players, like the vigilantes or the same killer doll, The options you can find on the platform will surprise you.

Dr. Plague

Dragging his popularity from a year ago, this character from the Middle Ages will rebound in popularity. The costume that represents the character in charge of treat the sick of the black plague he shows up with a more terrifying appearance than that of a doctor. You can purchase the key elements like mask and then complement it with black clothes.

Cruella de Vil

Photo: Courtesy Disney.

Another success of the screen that left us this 2021 was undoubtedly the return of Cruella de Vil in the version in live action starring Emma Stone. The origin of their evil will impact many girls who will seek to recreate the iconic looks of the character and his already classic white hair with black. The anti-heroines are now a trend thanks to Disney.

In trend:

Collections that capture the essence of the Day of the Dead tradition

Festival of Life and Death Traditions: know the details of its next edition

Loki

Photo: Courtesy Disney +.

The God of deception was also a success after his series on Disney +. This popularity that has been dragging since then will make many want have this costume among your options for Halloween. Man, woman, child or lizard, the options are many as long as you have his classic golden crown of horns.

Infallible T- Rex Dinosaur

This costume looks like came to stay. During the pandemic we have seen it recurrently in those who in a funny way they used it as a way of protection. Now it is a classic that is also will gain popularity on Halloween Since you just wear it and go, you will not have to worry about makeup or if the costume does not suit you.

Discover: Learn how to prepare pan de muerto with the supervision of a renowned chef

Selena

Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

If something is clear to us, it is that Selena, still alive. This, at least in the memory of their fans and new followers of their sticky Tex-Mex. With the arrival of the series on Netflix It became the topic of conversation again. Now, in addition to his classic jumpsuit purple, you can find other styles of your extensive wardrobe that characterized her in life. This costume will make you take all the glances at you from where you are.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram