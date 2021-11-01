These are the best Halloween costumes of the famous

Follow all the news on the Telegram channel of Crónica Directo.
Hailey and Justin Bieber, originality as a couple
America’s most fashionable couple have celebrated Halloween in style. Above all
Hailey bieber, who has dressed as Britney Spears in different stages of her life in a year in which the singer has achieved her freedom. For his part, Justin Bieber has been simpler and has put on a bear pajama suit.
Estela Grande, angel on Halloween
Estela Grande He has brought out his most angelic side this October 31. The ex of Diego Matamoros has dressed in white and has not left a single accessory. A not terrifying option, although one of the most daring.
Lizzo from Yoda
The singer and rapper
Lizzo has opted for his own version of Yoda, Luke Skywalker’s iconic Jedi Master, to celebrate the darkest night of the year.
Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres
Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres placeholder image have enjoyed an impressive Halloween celebration to the purest Mexican style. “Halloween started today. My life partner,” said the actress with an image of the evening.
Maria Patiño, vampire
Maria Patiño joined his peers from Saturday Deluxe with the most terrifying costumes. The presenter dressed in the costume of a very daring vamp and enjoyed a night of fear with the other collaborators of the program.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are one of the most established couples among the celebrities. And once again they have shown it with their latest costume. The actress has dressed as a bloody nurse and the monster interpreter from Stranger things.
Cristina Pedroche, butterfly
Cristina Pedroche placeholder image has celebrated his birthday with a Halloween party. “Dressed in butterfly I have received the 33 years. Thank you for the congratulations, “wrote the presenter. David Muñoz has disguised himself as the mythical character of and he has shared several videos of the impressive party that he had organized. Joker
Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, the Addams Family
Family costume!
Chiara ferragni has become Morticia with her husband, the rapper Fedez. His children, the little ones Leone and Vittoria, and even her baby, have also joined the portrait of the addams family.
Harry Styles, Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz
Harry Styles He has celebrated Halloween in the most fun way in one of his last concerts. The singer has appeared on the show disguised as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and it has surprised everyone. An image that has quickly gone viral on social networks.
Irene Rosales, murderous harlequin
Irene Rosales wanted to enjoy the most terrifying night of the year with a spectacular killer harlequin costume. In an image on her social networks, Kiko Rivera’s wife poses next to pumpkins and cobwebs. A party in style where their little Carlota and Ana have had a great time.