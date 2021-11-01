These are the 6 games that leave Xbox Game Pass in mid-November

Just a few minutes ago, Microsoft announced its new titles that come to the brand’s star service, with great additions such as Forza Horizon 5 or It Takes Two, but many of you are sure that you are still finishing the odd game of the service or have started it , so it is essential to know those who leave Xbox Game Pass.

In this case, we must look to next November 15, the date on which we must say goodbye to 6 titles, some of them well known and loved, such as the remastering of Final Fantasy VIII, perhaps the most interesting of all. But the rest should not be despised far from it, because surely more than one will regret their loss.

These are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

And without further ado, here is the list. In addition to knowing that you have 15 days to finish them (or start them), it is also interesting to know that precisely for this reason, you can enjoy a 20% discount on each one, to buy them and make them yours forever.